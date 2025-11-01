Israel: Remains returned from Gaza not of any hostage

Shafaq News – Middle East

On Saturday, Israeli forensic testers said that the remains handed over from Gaza yesterday do not belong to any Israeli hostage.

Army Radio reported that the security establishment does not consider the incident a breach by Hamas, adding that Israel will keep receiving samples from Gaza to "check for links to missing captives."

The remains were transferred through the International Committee of the Red Cross under the ceasefire deal mediated by Egypt, Qatar, and the United States. The agreement covers the exchange of hostages, bodies, and Palestinian remains recovered from combat zones.

According to the Red Cross, Israel has recovered four hostages’ bodies through coordination. The Israeli army has retrieved 51 bodies during operations and confirmed 76 hostages killed since October 7, 2023.

Under the truce, Israel returns 15 Palestinian bodies for each Israeli captive’s remains. So far, 225 Palestinian bodies have been repatriated, including 30 transferred on October 30.

The exchange followed earlier returns, including the body of Ofir Tzarfati, an Israeli hostage killed in Gaza. Hamas says Israeli strikes have obstructed recovery efforts, while Israel insists Hamas must account for all remaining captives.

