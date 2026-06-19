Israel, Hezbollah trade ceasefire violation accusations

Shafaq News- Beirut

Israel had never fully adhered to any ceasefire agreement, Hezbollah stated on Friday, accusing it of continuing to violate understandings and carry out attacks on civilian areas in Lebanon.

In a statement, the Lebanese group said the Israeli army targeted "safe villages" after Hezbollah fighters confronted an Israeli attempt to advance toward Ali al-Taher Hill in southern Lebanon.

"The resistance is ready to confront any aggression and will continue defending its land and people," Hezbollah added, claiming that recent clashes had resulted in dozens of Israeli officers and soldiers being killed or wounded.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned that Hezbollah would pay a "very heavy price" for what he described as a violation of the ceasefire. Netanyahu said he had instructed the Israeli military to strike the group forcefully following security consultations with the defense minister and military chief of staff.

אני משתתף מעומק הלב בצער משפחותיהם של מפקד גדוד 52 בשריון, סגן-אלוף דור גדליה בן שמחון, ושל שלושה לוחמים גיבורים ששמם טרם פורסם, השם ייקום דמם, ואני מאחל החלמה מלאה לפצועים בחילופי האש אתמול. בעקבות ההתקפה הנפשעת של חיזבאללה, שהיא הפרה בוטה של הפסקת האש, הנחיתי אמש את צה״ל… — Benjamin Netanyahu - בנימין נתניהו (@netanyahu) June 19, 2026

Earlier in the day, the Israeli military announced the deaths of four soldiers, including the commander of Battalion 52 of the elite Givati Brigade. Israeli media also reported that 17 soldiers were wounded during fighting in southern Lebanon.

Israeli warplanes continued to carry out airstrikes on several towns in the Nabatieh district of southern Lebanon. Local media reported that more than 18 civilians were killed, and that the strikes are still ongoing. The military also said its aircraft targeted “a Hezbollah command headquarters” in the Beqaa province.

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun condemned the "continued Israeli escalation," saying it was undermining ongoing efforts to consolidate the ceasefire, particularly following recent developments involving the United States and Iran. Aoun noted that the escalation “would not deter efforts to secure a comprehensive ceasefire as quickly as possible,” adding that he had instructed the Lebanese negotiating delegation to prioritize that objective during the next round of talks in Washington. The Lebanese president stressed that a comprehensive ceasefire was essential for addressing other outstanding issues, including an Israeli withdrawal, the deployment of the Lebanese army in affected areas, and the return of prisoners.