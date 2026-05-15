Israel–Hezbollah clashes escalate ahead of ceasefire deadline

Shafaq News- Beirut

Israel on Friday continued airstrikes and artillery attacks across southern Lebanon, while Hezbollah announced attacks on Israeli troops and military equipment, two days before the ongoing ceasefire is set to expire.

According to Lebanese outlets, Israeli strikes targeted areas in the Nabatiyeh and Tyre districts as well as parts of Bint Jbeil and Marjayoun, while artillery shelling hit several border towns. The Israeli military claimed it had struck Hezbollah-linked buildings and destroyed a rocket launcher in the Zibdin area, while issuing evacuation warnings for several southern Lebanese towns, some north of the Litani River.

במהלך הלילה: צה"ל השמיד את המשגר ממנו חיזבאללה שיגר רקטות לעבר שטח הארץ אמשבמהלך הלילה, צה"ל תקף והשמיד את המשגר ממנו ארגון הטרור חיזבאללה שיגר מספר רקטות לעבר מרחב קריית שמונה אמש. המשגר הותקף במרחב זבדין שבדרום לבנון. לצד המשגר, הותקפו מספר מבנים ששימשו את ארגון הטרור… pic.twitter.com/hwrKr9KZgz — צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) May 15, 2026

No immediate casualty figures were reported, though Lebanon’s Health Ministry said Israeli attacks since March 2 have killed 2,896 people and wounded 8,824 others, including women and children.

In response, Hezbollah said it targeted Israeli troops, tanks, aircraft, bulldozers, and military positions with rockets, artillery, explosive devices, anti-tank missiles, drones, and surface-to-air missiles.

Israeli Army Radio, which operates under military censorship, reported that six Israeli soldiers had been killed in southern Lebanon since the ceasefire took effect on April 17, in addition to dozens of injuries.

The escalation coincided with the third round of Lebanon-Israel negotiations in Washington, which is set to continue through Friday. On May 14, Hezbollah’s parliamentary bloc accused Israel of exploiting the negotiations while Lebanese authorities continued making concessions without securing a halt to attacks.

Local reports also indicated a preliminary understanding under which Israel would fully withdraw from Lebanese territory in exchange for Hezbollah’s disarmament, although neither side officially confirmed the reports.

Read more: Ceasefire without sovereignty: how Lebanon's fragmented power blocks a peace with Israel