Shafaq News- Gaza

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israeli forces captured a senior Hamas internal security official in a raid near his home in Gaza on Tuesday.

Israeli officials named the detainee as Muin Al-Arabid and called him one of Hamas's most senior commanders.

According to Netanyahu, he had helped hide and move Israeli hostages, shielded top Hamas officials, and worked to rebuild the group after nearly two years of war. In recent months, the prime minister said, al-Arabid had tried to restore Hamas's control over daily life in Gaza and had a hand in attacks on Israeli troops and civilians.

Defense Minister Israel Katz, who first disclosed the arrest, said troops had pushed deep into Hamas-held territory to seize the man, with air strikes shielding their retreat, and that no Israeli soldiers were hurt.

Hamas has not responded to the Israeli account.

The operation was among the deepest Israeli ground raids in Gaza since a US-brokered ceasefire took effect in October 2025. The ceasefire has been repeatedly strained by Israeli strikes and raids and accusations of violations by both sides. Israel says it has continued targeting Hamas members it accuses of rearming or planning attacks.

The raid comes as Hamas's disarmament remains a major obstacle to advancing the US-backed ceasefire plan. Under the plan, Hamas would disarm and relinquish control of Gaza as Israeli forces withdraw in phases. Netanyahu has said Israel will not complete its withdrawal until Hamas gives up its weapons, while Hamas has said it will not disarm before an Israeli withdrawal.

אני מברך את שב"כ וצה"ל שבפעולה נועזת עצרו היום את ראש מנגנון ביטחון הפנים של חמאס בסמוך לביתו בעזה.הוא אחד מראשי חמאס הבכירים ביותר, והיה אחראי על הסתרת ושינוע חטופינו, על הסתרת בכירי חמאס ועל בניין הכוח וניסיונות שיקום היכולות של ארגון הטרור.לאחרונה הוא עסק בניסיונות להשיב… — Benjamin Netanyahu - בנימין נתניהו (@netanyahu) September 1, 2026

More than 73,000 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza since the war began in 2023, according to Gaza's Health Ministry.

Read more: Gaza: Three children killed as Israel says Hamas security chief captured