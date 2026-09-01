Shafaq News- Baghdad

A security force entered the home of Baghdad Chamber of Commerce Director Firas al-Hamdani on Tuesday, a security source told Shafaq News.

The source did not provide details on the reasons behind the operation or any measures taken against al-Hamdani.

In recent months, Iraqi security forces, in coordination with the Integrity Commission, have pursued arrest and summons orders against officials at various administrative levels. The measures have also targeted current and former political figures and officials in cases involving alleged corruption and misuse of public funds.

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