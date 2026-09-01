Shafaq News- Tehran

Iran targeted a US military base in Jordan with ballistic missiles on Tuesday, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said.

In a statement, the IRGC said the attack targeted Camp Titin, a US Marine facility on the Gulf of Aqaba, claiming that a large number of US personnel were killed and that several facilities and attack helicopters were destroyed.

Meanwhile, Iran’s Civil Aviation Organization said it had received “no notice of an airspace closure.”

Jordan’s military said in a statement that its air defenses engaged 13 ballistic missiles, intercepting 10, while three fell without causing casualties.

Earlier today, US forces carried out airstrikes on several sites along Iran’s southern coast, including a residential area in Kuhestak, where Iran’s Health Ministry reported four people killed and more than 50 wounded. The IRGC later said it had begun responding to the attacks.

US President Donald Trump warned Iran of attacks at a “much harder and higher level” if Tehran retaliates. He said Washington acted in response to an alleged Iranian attempt to lay sea mines in the strait and the missile attack in Jordan, adding that US forces had removed or detonated the mines.