Iranian missile strike hits Tel Aviv, wounds Israelis

Shafaq News- Middle East

Missile fire from Iran struck areas in and around Tel Aviv on Saturday, wounding several people and damaging buildings, Israeli media reported.

Israeli Channel 12 said missiles landed at multiple locations across central Israel, including Rishon LeZion south of Tel Aviv, causing injuries and material damage.

Footage and reports showed smoke rising from impact sites, while other outlets said at least one projectile carried a cluster warhead, scattering fragments across several locations and striking buildings directly.