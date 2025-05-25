Iran vows “strong response” to any attack

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, the Commander of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard (IRGC), Hossein Salami, declared that despite facing a formidable global coalition of adversaries, Iran continues to enjoy internal peace and stability.

Speaking at a ceremony honoring veterans of the Iran-Iraq War, Salami reaffirmed the IRGC’s “unwavering stance”, stating, “The Revolutionary Guard will stand powerfully against the enemies.”

Earlier, Iran’s military warned that any threat or act of aggression would be met with a decisive response. “We will not allow the enemy’s illusions to materialize,” the army stressed in a statement, emphasizing the full preparedness of Iran’s armed forces to defend the nation’s territorial integrity, sovereignty, and national security.

The remarks come amid growing tensions, fueled by reports of Israeli preparations for a swift strike on Iran’s nuclear facilities should US-Iran nuclear negotiations collapse.

Sources told Axios that Iranian officials warned they may move nuclear materials to undisclosed locations if Israeli threats to launch a preemptive strike materialize.