Iran urges UN action after deadly Israeli strikes in Lebanon

Shafaq News- Tehran/ Beirut

Iran on Friday condemned Israeli airstrikes on Lebanon, including the latest attack in the eastern Beqaa province that killed a child and a woman, calling on the United Nations Security Council to fulfill its duty in maintaining international peace and security.

In a statement, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei accused Israel of violating Lebanon’s sovereignty and territorial integrity and described the Security Council’s “silence and inaction” as “catastrophic.” He held the United States and France, as guarantors of the November 27, 2024, ceasefire, directly responsible for the continuation of the situation.

Iran lashes out at Israel for airstrikes on Lebanon The Spokesperson for the Iranian Foreign Ministry, Esmail Baqaei, strongly condemned the airstrikes by the #Zionist_Regime on #Lebanon, including the Bekaa region, which resulted in the martyrdom and injury of civilians and… pic.twitter.com/RGuhNPtT2L — Foreign Ministry, Islamic Republic of Iran (@IRIMFA_EN) February 27, 2026

On Thursday, Israeli airstrikes hit several areas in Lebanon’s Beqaa, which the Israeli military alleged were camps used by the Radwan Force, an elite unit of the Iran-backed group Hezbollah. Lebanon’s Health Ministry said the strikes also wounded 29 people.

Despite the US-brokered truce, Israeli forces have continued operations in southern and eastern Lebanon, as well as in Beirut’s southern suburbs. The UN peacekeeping mission, UNIFIL, has recorded more than 10,000 Israeli violations since the deal, while Lebanon’s Health Ministry reports around 340 deaths and over 970 injuries during the same period, including women and children.