Iran ties Lebanon ceasefire and oil exports to broader US deal

Shafaq News- Tehran

Iran has linked any broader understanding with Washington to ending hostilities in Lebanon*, treating it as a non-negotiable “red line,” and easing restrictions on its oil exports, according to Tasnim News Agency.

The response also calls for guarantees ensuring an end to military operations before advancing toward wider arrangements. Economically, Iran demanded the removal of restrictions imposed by the US Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) on its oil sector, alongside the release of frozen Iranian assets abroad.

The proposal additionally includes recognition of Iran’s role in managing the Strait of Hormuz within future maritime and security understandings.

According to the agency, Tehran proposed an immediate halt to the war once an agreement is announced, followed by a 30-day phase of technical and legal negotiations. Iran also suggested a “reciprocal steps” mechanism designed to test Washington’s willingness to implement commitments before moving to a final agreement.

Indirect communication between Tehran and Washington continues through written exchanges carried via Pakistani channels despite ongoing regional tensions.

Read more: Force without a finish line: Iran is losing the war, the US is losing the endgame

*Lebanon’s Health Ministry said the cumulative toll from Israeli attacks since March 2 has reached 2,846 killed and 8,693 wounded. Lebanese Information Minister Paul Morcos said authorities documented 818 airstrikes and 270 demolition operations between April 17 and May 8.