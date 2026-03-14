Iran threatens strikes on UAE sites used in US attacks

Shafaq News- Middle East

Iran’s Khatam Al-Anbiya Central Headquarters warned on Saturday that it could target locations in the United Arab Emirates that it says were used to launch US attacks against Iranian territory.

The command said Tehran considers it a “legitimate right” to target missile launch locations, ports, docks, and shelters used by “hostile forces” in some Emirati cities. It urged residents to stay at least one kilometer away from ports and facilities linked to US forces.

As part of Tehran's Operation True Promise 4, Iranian armed forces spokesperson Brigadier General Abolfazl Shekarchi also revealed that the USS Abraham Lincoln carrier group had withdrawn from the theater of operations and claimed US bases across the Middle East had suffered heavy damage. Wave 48 of the operation earlier today also targeted the Galilee, the Golan Heights, and Haifa in Israel.

Meanwhile, Iranian media reported US and Israeli strikes in Kerman province, while blasts were also reported in Tabriz. Casualties included six members of the same family, among them a six-month-old infant, killed after a house was struck in Ilam province. In East Azerbaijan, five civilians were wounded after industrial facilities west of Tabriz were hit.