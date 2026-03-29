Iran threatens attack on USS Abraham Lincoln

Shafaq News- Tehran

Tehran will attack the USS Abraham Lincoln if it enters Iran’s firing range, Navy Chief Admiral Shahram Irani warned on Sunday, adding that the carrier is under close surveillance.

According to Iranian media, Irani said waters east of the Strait of Hormuz and the Sea of Oman are under full Iranian naval control, adding that forces are ready to respond to “any developments.”

The USS Abraham Lincoln has been operating in the Arabian Sea since January as part of a US military buildup, with US forces previously claiming they downed drones and missiles approaching the carrier. President Donald Trump said Iran fired more than 100 missiles at the ship, but all either missed or were intercepted.