Iran shoots down Israeli jet, warns of more “harsh strikes”

Shafaq News/ On Monday, Iran’s armed forces announced that they shot down an Israeli F-35 fighter jet over the city of Tabriz in northwestern Iran.

Iranian state media reported that the jet was intercepted by the country’s air defense units amid intensified aerial exchanges, marking the fourth Israeli F-35 reportedly downed since the conflict began. Sirens were heard in multiple parts of the capital as anti-aircraft batteries engaged unidentified aerial threats.

An Israeli airstrike on a Red Crescent ambulance in Tehran killed two aid workers, while Iranian defenses intercepted three small drones attempting to target the South Pars gas field, with search efforts ongoing in Gulf waters, Iranian media outlets reported.

Additionally, Iran’s Supreme National Security Council stated that it had reviewed the latest developments in the conflict and reaffirmed plans to continue strikes.