Sirens sound in Israel after missiles detected from Iran

Shafaq News/ Israel’s Home Front Command activated air raid sirens across Haifa and the Upper Galilee on Monday evening following the detection of missile launches from Iranian territory.

Civil defense authorities urged residents in northern Israel to remain in protected spaces until further notice.

This latest development comes as part of the widening military confrontation that began with Israel’s launch of Operation Rising Lion on June 13, which targeted Iran’s nuclear and military infrastructure, killing multiple senior commanders and nuclear scientists. Iran responded with Operation True Promise 3, firing waves of ballistic missiles and armed drones deep into Israeli territory.

Iranian strikes have previously hit strategic infrastructure and urban centers, including Tel Aviv, Petah Tikva, and Haifa.

The Israeli activation of sirens came hours after a senior Iranian security official told Fars News that the Islamic Republic is preparing a “very large” counterattack—its most substantial response since the beginning of Israeli strikes last week.

Iran’s General Staff of the Armed Forces also declared on Monday that Israel “will not withstand the will of our people,” emphasizing that Tehran has so far used only a small portion of its military capabilities in the ongoing confrontation.

The Israeli Prime Minister’s Office reported that 24 people were killed and 592 were injured in the Iranian attacks. However, Israeli media assessments suggest the actual toll may be significantly higher.