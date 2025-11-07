Iran’s Qalibaf urges Islamic nations to confront Israel “with force”

Shafaq News – Tehran

Iran’s Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf on Friday called on Islamic countries to confront Israel “with force” if dialogue fails, saying that “strength must be met with strength.”

During an official visit to Pakistan, Qalibaf stated that while Iran’s “power lies in logic,” Israel “understands no other language” than force, describing Gaza as “the world’s largest open-air prison” where nearly two million people remain under siege.

He criticized Israel’s military doctrine as one that prioritizes preemptive aggression aimed at neutralizing threats before they emerge, noting, “This entity claims its borders have never been breached and that any act against it will be met with retaliation.”

The US-brokered ceasefire between Israel and Hamas took effect on October 10, under which Israel returns 15 Palestinian bodies for each Israeli captive’s remains. So far, 225 Palestinian bodies have been repatriated, including 30 on October 30.

The truce ended more than two years of conflict in which Israeli strikes killed over 68,000 Palestinians, most of them women and children.

