Iran’s Pezeshkian rejects talks with ‘dominant’ powers

Shafaq News – Tehran

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on Tuesday ruled out negotiations with powers he said seek to “dominate” Iran before departing for the United States to attend the UN General Assembly.

He argued that dialogue cannot take place on the basis of superiority, calling the Assembly an “important platform” to present Iran’s position and engage directly with other world leaders.

On Gaza, Pezeshkian condemned the deaths of children from hunger and lack of medicine under Israeli bombardment. He also accused Western governments of fueling the assault by supplying Israel with weapons, insisting that security must apply equally to all sides.

His visit comes ahead of an address at the UN, where he is expected to focus on Gaza, sanctions, and regional tensions.