Iran repels three major cyberattacks

Shafaq News – Tehran

Iran had recently come under three major cyberattacks, all of which were successfully contained, the country’s National Center for Cyberspace declared on Tuesday.

Speaking at the National Conference on Cybersecurity Monitoring, the center’s Chief, Mohammad Amin Aghamiri, noted that cyberspace has become the fifth domain of conflict, alongside land, sea, air, and space.

Describing the conference as the start of a new phase in strengthening Iran’s cybersecurity framework, he outlined four key areas of cybersecurity: cyberattacks aimed at destruction; operations targeting public opinion; the use of cyber information for military and security purposes; and the deployment of electronic weapons for destruction or extortion.

Aghamiri also emphasized the need for closer coordination among national institutions, stressing that the recent 12-day war with Israel against the country marks the beginning of a chapter defined by greater cohesion among cybersecurity professionals.

Iran is facing an intensive international cyber campaign, he concluded highlighting that unlike conventional warfare, cyber warfare is silent — ‘’but one in which Iran has developed considerable strength through its skilled human resources.’’

Read more: Middle East cyber war: Strategy failures leave Arab states vulnerable