Iran reopens all airports to regular flights

Shafaq News – Tehran

On Thursday, Iran’s Civil Aviation Organization announced that all airports across the country have resumed normal operations.

In a statement, the organization confirmed that Tehran’s Mehrabad International Airport will operate between 4 a.m. and 7 p.m. local time, while training and recreational flights remain suspended until further notice.

Earlier, Iranian media dismissed reports of a nationwide airspace closure, clarifying that commercial flights have been permitted to operate between 5 a.m. and 6 p.m. since the end of the 12-day conflict between Iran and Israel.