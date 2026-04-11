Iran-US talks move to decisive third round amid Hormuz control dispute

Shafaq News- Islamabad (Updated at 22:00)

Iran and the United States have concluded two rounds of negotiations, with a third expected later today or tomorrow, as talks remain stalled over issues including the Strait of Hormuz, Iranian media reported on Saturday.

The upcoming third round will determine whether the talks can produce a result, according to Iranian outlets, as Tehran has rejected a proposal for joint management of the strategic waterway, insisting on retaining full control and imposing transit fees. Reopening Hormuz remains a central point of dispute.

Talks between the US and Iran are underway in Islamabad under a Pakistan-mediated framework following a two-week ceasefire agreed on April 8 to allow negotiations. The discussions focus on reopening the Strait of Hormuz, ending the war, and broader issues including sanctions and Iran’s nuclear program, but remain stalled by key disagreements, with Tehran insisting Israel must halt its war on Lebanon and that Iran retain control of Hormuz, while Washington demands unrestricted navigation and no nuclear weapons, which US President Donald Trump said account for “99 percent” of the talks.

Iranian political analyst and journalist Mohammad Marandi said US “unreasonable demands” continue to block an agreement, as Tehran maintains its conditions.