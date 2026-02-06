Iran-US nuclear talks end positively in Muscat, next round under review

Shafaq News- Muscat

Indirect nuclear talks between Iran and the United States concluded on Friday in Oman’s capital Muscat, with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi describing the atmosphere as positive, while the timing and format of further negotiations remain under consultation.

At a press briefing in Muscat with his Omani counterpart Badr Al-Busaidi, the Iranian FM outlined that the two sides held “intensive and lengthy” discussions, crediting Al-Busaidi with playing a central role in relaying messages between the Iranian and US delegations, headed by Araghchi and Special Envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff.

Araghchi said Iran conveyed its positions, including concerns, interests, the rights of the Iranian people, and negotiating priorities. He emphasized that the discussions were confined strictly to Iran’s nuclear file, underscoring that no dialogue took place with the United States on any other issues.

Describing the talks as “a good start,” Araghchi stressed that their continuation hinges on consultations in Tehran and Washington. He noted that while there is agreement in principle to proceed, decisions on the timing, format, and date of the next round will follow further coordination through Oman.

In turn, Al-Busaidi confirmed that another meeting would be convened “at the appropriate time,” adding that the outcomes of Friday’s discussions would be carefully assessed in both capitals before determining the next step.

Iranian state television reported that the talks could extend over several days, while a source familiar with the discussions told Axios that another round of negotiations is expected “in the coming days.”

The talks, held under Omani sponsorship, marked the first round of US-Iran negotiations since the United States launched strikes in June on sites linked to Iran’s nuclear program during the 12-day conflict between Israel and Iran.

Read more: US, Israel, and Iran step up military readiness as regional tensions grow