Iran rejects IAEA resolution as Western-backed pressure intensifies

Iran’s Foreign Ministry on Friday rejected a newly adopted resolution by the International Atomic Energy Agency’s (IAEA) Board of Governors, calling it “illegal” and politically driven by Western governments.

The resolution, adopted Thursday with 19 votes in favor, 12 abstentions, and 3 opposed, requires Iran to clarify the status of its enriched uranium stockpile and cooperate fully with the agency’s ongoing inquiries, including those involving facilities damaged in recent attacks.

Tehran said the measure—drafted by the United States, Germany, France, and the United Kingdom—demonstrates what it views as an attempt to turn the IAEA’s technical mandate into a tool of political pressure. The ministry argued that the decision lacks a solid legal foundation and does not reflect broad international support.

According to IAEA assessment, as of early June 2025, Iran had accumulated roughly 440.9 kilograms of uranium enriched up to 60 percent purity, a level close to weapons-grade. The report warned that inspectors had lost “continuity of knowledge” over this material after being unable to verify sites struck in aerial attacks on Iranian nuclear facilities.

In May 2025, Politico reported that Iran’s total enriched uranium stockpile had exceeded 4,000 kilograms—an increase that the IAEA’s Board of Governors described as requiring “long overdue” verification and representing a significant safeguards concern.