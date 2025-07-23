Iran invites IAEA team to discuss new cooperation mechanism

Shafaq News – Tehran

Iran will allow a technical team from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to visit the country in the coming weeks, Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister for Legal and International Affairs, Kazem Gharibabadi, announced on Wednesday.

Gharibabadi told reporters during a visit to New York that the visit is intended to discuss a new mechanism for relations between Tehran and the agency, and not to inspect nuclear sites.

Earlier, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian formally informed the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran’s decision to halt cooperation with the IAEA. Tehran linked the decision to the recent war with Israel, accusing the agency of providing Tel Aviv with justification for its attacks through its reporting.

However, Iran will resume nuclear negotiations with Britain, France, and Germany on July 25 in Istanbul, the Foreign Ministry confirmed. Speaking after a cabinet meeting, Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Tehran would enter the talks “stronger and more resolute,” reiterating Iran’s intent to assert its nuclear rights in the aftermath of the conflict.