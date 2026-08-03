Iran hangs two men convicted of spying for Israel

Shafaq News- Tehran

Iran executed two men after convicting them of working with Israel’s Mossad Intelligence Service, the judiciary-affiliated Mizan News reported on Monday.

Identified as Omid Behzad and Pouria Safvat, the pair were accused of transmitting the coordinates of sensitive military and security sites to Israel during the 12-day and 40-day wars.

۲ عامل مهم صهیونیست‌ها در جنگ‌های ۱۲ روزه و ۴۰ روزه که لوکیشن و مختصات اماکن مختلف را برای افسران موساد ارسال می‌کردند به سزای اعمال خود رسیدناینترنشنال عنصر خود را به تباهی کشاند!https://t.co/ZVKzoD58R5 https://t.co/xrIQgI9fKy — خبرگزاری میزان (@MizanNewsAgency) August 3, 2026

Earlier this year, Iranian authorities dismantled an alleged spy network, arresting 50 people accused of providing the coordinates of critical sites across the country. Officials did not specify when the activity took place or identify the foreign entities involved, although Tehran has routinely attributed such espionage operations to the United States or Israel.