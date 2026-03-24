Iran fires wave 79 of Operation True Promise 4 targeting Israel

Shafaq News- Tehran

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) on Tuesday launched the 79th wave of Operation True Promise 4, targeting sites inside Israel with missiles and attack drones.

In a statement, the IRGC said the barrage used Sejjil, Emad, and Kheibarshekan missiles, alongside swarms of offensive drones, as part of Tehran’s response to the US-Israeli war.

Khatam Al-Anbiya headquarters commander Ali Abdollahi said US President Donald Trump is seeking a way out of what he described as a quagmire, adding that Washington has failed to build an effective international coalition against Tehran.

Israel earlier reported that it had carried out 3,000 airstrikes inside Iran since February 28, including attacks on more than 50 targets overnight. Military spokesperson Avichay Adraee claimed that the strikes hit command centers, IRGC-linked facilities, air defenses, missile sites, drone and missile production plants, weapons depots, military communications infrastructure, and naval assets. Meanwhile, US Central Command (CENTCOM) said American forces have conducted more than 9,000 strikes and over 9,000 combat flights under Operation Epic Fury.

According to the US-based Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA), US and Israeli attacks have killed at least 1,443 Iranians, including 217 children, while Israel’s Health Ministry estimated that 4,829 people have been hospitalized, with 111 still in treatment. US officials claimed that 13 service members have been killed and 232 wounded.