Iran expels Australian Ambassador in Tehran

Shafaq News – Tehran

Iran downgraded its diplomatic relations with Australia and expelled the Australian ambassador, the Iranian Foreign Ministry announced on Thursday.

The move follows Australia’s earlier decision to expel the Iranian ambassador and designate Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps as a terrorist organization, accusing Tehran of involvement in two anti-Semitic attacks in the country.

At a press briefing, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei described Australia’s actions as “unjustified and unwelcome,” noting that they “negatively affect relations between the two countries.”

He also confirmed that ''in line with diplomatic norms and in response to Australia’s measures, Iran has reduced the level of Australian diplomatic representation,'' while stressing that the consular section of the Iranian embassy in Canberra will continue to operate.

Earlier, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi criticized Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese as a “weak politician,” emphasizing that Iran is “paying the price for the Australian people’s solidarity with Palestine,” further warning Canberra against aligning with Israel.