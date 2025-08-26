Australia to expel Iranian ambassador over “anti-Semitic” attacks

Shafaq News – Canberra

Australia announced on Tuesday that it would expel four Iranian diplomats and suspend operations at its embassy in Tehran after intelligence services concluded that Iran orchestrated “antisemitic” attacks on Jewish sites in Sydney and Melbourne last year.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said the Australian Security Intelligence Organisation (ASIO) and the Federal Police had gathered “credible intelligence” linking Tehran to the incidents.

ASIO assessed that Iran directed the October 20, 2023, attack on Lewis’ Continental Kitchen, a Jewish-owned restaurant in Sydney, and the December 6, 2023, attack on the Adass Israel Synagogue in Melbourne. Officials believe Iran may have been involved in additional attacks as well.

“These were extraordinary and dangerous acts of aggression orchestrated by a foreign nation on Australian soil,” Albanese said, calling them an assault on Australia’s social cohesion.

The government said Iran sought to disguise its involvement but ultimately aimed to “create fear, stoke internal divisions and erode social cohesion” in Australia.

As part of its response, Canberra informed the Iranian ambassador that he and three other diplomats would be expelled. Australian diplomats stationed in Tehran have been moved to a third country, officials confirmed.

The Albanese government also pledged to introduce legislation that would allow it to formally designate Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) as a terrorist organisation.

“Iran has sought to harm and terrify Jewish Australians, and to sow hatred and division in our community,” the Prime Minister said. “The actions of the Australian Government send a clear message that we stand against antisemitism and violence.”

He added that the measures also serve as a warning to foreign powers attempting to interfere in domestic affairs: “Your aggression will not be tolerated.”