Iran executes three over deadly unrest, cites Israel-US ties

Shafaq News- Tehran

Iranian authorities executed three men on Thursday after convicting them of killing police officers during unrest and of cooperating with Israel and the United States, according to the semi-official Tasnim News Agency.

Tasnim reported that the executions were carried out in Qom following Supreme Court approval and the completion of legal procedures, with defense lawyers present.

Authorities linked the defendants to the January 8, 2026 unrest, during which two officers from Iran’s Law Enforcement Command (FARAJA) were killed in separate attacks in Qom using bladed weapons. The report added that the men confessed during investigations and faced charges including inciting violence, undermining national security, and carrying out operational actions tied to Israel and the United States.

Authorities this week arrested 12 people accused of spying for Israel by gathering intelligence on sensitive sites and planning field operations, and executed another man, Kourosh Keyvani, after convicting him of passing information to Israel’s Mossad intelligence agency. Since the start of the US-Israeli war on Iran, at least 206 people under the age of 18 have been killed and 1,401 injured, among thousands of casualties, according to Iran’s Health Ministry.