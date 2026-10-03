Shafaq News- Tehran

Iran put a man to death on Saturday following his conviction for shooting at police officers in the western city of Shahrekord, the judiciary-affiliated Mizan News Agency reported, describing him as one of the area's most notorious criminals.

The agency identified him as Siavash Jamshidi Kheirabadi, who allegedly opened fire on officers on Naser Khosrow Street on January 8, 2026, before fleeing the scene. Security forces located his vehicle and arrested him two days later, seizing a handgun that he subsequently admitted possessing and using in the attack.

According to Mizan, his criminal record included kidnapping, theft, threats, and illegal possession of military-grade weapons. His death sentence was carried out after Iran’s Supreme Court upheld the verdict and the required legal procedures were completed.

In September, Iran executed a man convicted of working with Israel’s Mossad intelligence agency, Mizan reported.