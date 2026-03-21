Iran detains 30 over alleged espionage links

Shafaq News- Tehran

Iranian authorities arrested 30 individuals accused of espionage and links to foreign entities, Iranian media reported on Saturday.

According to the outlets, police in West Azerbaijan province detained 25 individuals it described as “agents,” alleging they transmitted news and images from sensitive locations and damaged sites to “hostile channels.”

Iranian intelligence services, meanwhile, captured five individuals in North Khorasan province on suspicion of ties to Israel’s Mossad intelligence agency.

The arrests follow the outbreak of the US-Israeli war against Iran on February 28. Earlier this week, Iran’s Ministry of Intelligence announced the arrest of 97 individuals it identified as “Israeli operatives” during nationwide counter-espionage operations, while Israeli police detained a reservist serving in the Iron Dome air defense system on suspicion of links with Iranian entities.