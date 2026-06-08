Iran declares a conditional end of military operations against Israel

Shafaq News- Tehran

Iran’s Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters announced on Monday that it had ended its military operations against Israel, warning that any further attacks, particularly in southern Lebanon, would prompt a stronger response.

The announcement came as US President Donald Trump urged both Iran and Israel to stop "shootings" immediately.

The military exchanges between the two sides included airstrikes and explosions in several Iranian and Israeli cities. The Israeli military said it had identified new barrages of missiles launched from Iran toward Tel Aviv. Air raid sirens were activated across central Israel, including Jerusalem, according to the military.

Separately, Israeli Army Radio reported that the Israeli Air Force conducted two waves of strikes inside Iran, hitting air defense systems in Tehran and other locations in central and western Iran. The broadcaster also said Israeli aircraft struck a petrochemical facility in Ahvaz, a city in Iran’s southwestern Khuzestan province.

This is a breaking story...