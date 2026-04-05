Iran attacks US-Israeli power, oil sites across Middle East

Shafaq News- Middle East

Iran on Sunday expanded missile and drone attacks against Israel and US assets across the Middle East as the conflict entered its second month.

The strikes are part of Iran’s ongoing 95th wave of Operation True Promise 4, targeting US missile systems in Kuwait and Bahrain, sites linked to US forces in the UAE, and Israeli-linked assets, including a commercial vessel in the Gulf.

Kuwait also reported drone strikes on two power generation and desalination plants, causing significant damage and taking two units offline, alongside damage to a government complex in Kuwait City.

In Abu Dhabi, debris from an intercepted attack ignited a fire at the Borouge petrochemicals plant, prompting a temporary shutdown. Fires also broke out at petrochemical and oil facilities in Bahrain, while Saudi Arabia intercepted a cruise missile.

At Israel’s Ben Gurion Airport, authorities evacuated staff after discovering a hazardous substance in a package, later secured without further risk.

Iran reported downing multiple drones over Isfahan, including a US MQ-9 and an Israeli Hermes 900, bringing the total intercepted since February 28 to 162.

Meanwhile, Israel and the United States continued strikes on Iranian infrastructure and petrochemical facilities, with reported casualties. US President Donald Trump claimed that US forces rescued a second crew member from a downed F-15 in Iran.

The conflict has evolved into a broader regional confrontation affecting energy systems, airspace, and maritime routes. Iran has effectively shut down the Strait of Hormuz and is moving to introduce transit tolls on vessels crossing the route, which carries about 20% of global crude supplies.