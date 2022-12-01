Arab activists denounce the Israeli President's visit to Gulf

Shafaq News/ Bahraini opposition activists urge the Israeli President, Isaac Herzog, not to visit Manama.

The Israeli President will visit Bahrain on December 4 at the invitation of King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa.

The first Israeli head of state to visit Bahrain. Then he would head to the United Arab Emirates to meet with his Emirati counterpart Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

The Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet) decided to boost President's security detail when he travels to the Gulf next week following an online social media campaign from locals opposed to his visit.

Herzog would meet senior leaders. Channel 12 reported. Still, Shin Bet decided to take the precaution after identifying many social media posts by Bahraini opposition activists.

One of the posts features a picture of Herzog with reddened eyes and a fire behind him, along with the captions "criminal" and "you are not welcome in Bahrain."

Another post reads, "All normalization is an act of treason. Do not come."