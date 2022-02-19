Kurdistan's PM meets in Munich with GCC Secretary General and the Jordanian Deputy PM

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, the Kurdish Prime Minister, Masrour Barzani, met with Nayef Falah M. Al-Hajraf, Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference in Germany.

In the meeting, "we discussed the general situation in Iraq and the Gulf countries' relations with Iraq and Kurdistan Region. We also highlighted on our recent visits to the Gulf, and we emphasized the importance of strengthening relations between the Gulf countries and the Kurdistan Region in all areas." Barzani posted on Facebook.

Later, Barzani met the Jordanian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ayman Safadi, and discussed the political process in Iraq and ways to boost "ties of friendship between the Kurdistan Region and the Kingdom.”

On Friday, a high-level Kurdish delegation headed by the Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani arrived in Germany to participate in the annual Munich Security Conference from February 18 to 20.

On the sidelines of the conference, the Kurdish President and PM held meetings with many world leaders and high-level officials.