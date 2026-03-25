Iran arrests nine suspects over spying for US and Israel

Shafaq News- Tehran

Iranian authorities on Wednesday arrested nine individuals in two separate provinces on charges of espionage for foreign intelligence services, including Israel and the United States, Iranian Students’ News Agency (ISNA) reported on Wednesday.

The report said intelligence units of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) in Semnan province dismantled a seven‑member cell described as mercenaries linked to Washington and Tel Aviv, without providing further details on the specific targets or planned operations of the suspected network.

Fars News Agency reported that two additional suspects were arrested in West Azerbaijan province on accusations of spying for Israel’s intelligence services. Security officials in the city of Urmia told the agency that the detainees had reportedly collected and transmitted “sensitive” information about critical local sites and offered detailed confessions following their arrest.

On Mars 19, Iran’s Ministry of Intelligence arrested 97 individuals it identified as “Israeli operatives” during nationwide counter-espionage operations. Iran has been weekly announcing the dismantling of alleged espionage cells since the start of the war, accusing their members of working for Israeli and U.S. intelligence agencies.