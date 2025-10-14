Iran accuses US of hostile conduct after Trump’s call for dialogue

Shafaq News – Tehran

On Tuesday, Iran denounced US President Donald Trump’s call for dialogue as inconsistent with Washington’s “hostile and criminal behavior” toward the Iranian people.

During his address to the Knesset on Monday, Trump acknowledged that Iran could contribute to broader Middle East peace, noting that when it comes to potential negotiations, US officials “are ready when you are.”

In response, the Iranian Foreign Ministry described Trump’s remarks as contradictory to the United States’ conduct, accusing Washington of destabilizing the region through its support for Israel—referred to as a “genocidal regime.”

Tehran linked this approach to the joint US-Israeli strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities in June, which followed five failed rounds of indirect negotiations. The attacks, it noted, caused heavy civilian casualties and exposed what it called the gap between Washington’s calls for peace and its military actions.