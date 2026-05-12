Iran: UN Hormuz resolution must account for US aggressions

Shafaq News- Tehran

Any United Nations resolution on the Strait of Hormuz that does not acknowledge for US military aggressions, sanctions, and pressure against Iran will be rejected, Tehran signalled on Tuesday, underlining its claim of a legitimate right to defend security and vital interests in the strategic maritime passage.

In a press conference, Iranian Deputy Foreign Gharibabadi Kazem accused the United States and Israel of playing a direct role in fueling tensions in the region, arguing that a narrow focus on freedom of navigation while overlooking broader regional dynamics would produce a “biased and politicized” outcome.

“The core issue is not merely the passage of ships in isolation,” he added. “The problem is that some countries are attempting to redefine the consequences of their unlawful actions through the language of the international system,” pointing out that such an approach would neither reduce tensions nor strengthen maritime security.

The escalation began after US and Israeli airstrikes on Iran, prompting Tehran to impose restrictions on US- and Israeli-linked shipping in the Strait of Hormuz. Washington later enforced a naval blockade targeting Iranian ports, with US President Donald Trump Donald Trump describing it as “more effective than the bombing.”