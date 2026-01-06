Iran Parliament warns against escalation amid demonstrations

Shafaq News– Tehran

The head of Iran’s parliamentary National Security and Foreign Policy Commission on Tuesday warned against rhetoric and actions that could escalate tensions, while linking the unrest to economic pressures and the ongoing debate over the draft 1405 budget.

Speaking during an open session of the Islamic Consultative Assembly (Shura),commission chairman Ebrahim Azizi said protests that emerged in several cities over the past week were “being exploited by hostile actors seeking to deepen unrest.”

Referring specifically to demonstrations linked to market activity, Azizi pointed out that some groups attempted to take advantage of economic grievances through what he described as external coordination and financial backing, arguing that merchants and traders ultimately distanced themselves from the unrest, preventing wider escalation.

“The relative calm should not be interpreted as public satisfaction with government performance,” he said, stressing that economic pressures remain a central concern for many Iranians.

According to Azizi, issues tied to livelihoods and the cost of living are the primary drivers behind public discontent. In this context, he criticized the draft 1405 budget, which corresponds to the fiscal period from March 2026 to March 2027.

“The budget draft failed to prioritize livelihoods, healthcare, and security adequately,” Azizi said, warning that parliament would not accept continued mismanagement in areas directly impacting daily living conditions.

The remarks come amid demonstrations that began on December 28 in Tehran’s Grand Bazaar over the sharp decline of the Iranian rial and worsening economic conditions. The protests later spread to at least 222 locations across 78 cities in 26 provinces. While they have largely focused on economic grievances, the Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA) said at least 22 people were killed, 51 were injured, and 990 were detained.