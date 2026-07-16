Iran: Oil exports will be shared or halted for all

Shafaq News- Tehran

Iran's Armed Forces warned on Thursday that oil exports must either continue for everyone or for no one, adding that they would target infrastructure across the region if the United States attacks Iranian infrastructure.

Brig. Gen. Mohammad Akrami Nia, spokesperson for the Iranian Armed Forces, told reporters that the Strait of Hormuz falls under the sovereignty of Iran and Oman and that no one, especially the United States, has the right to interfere there. "We will not retreat from our legitimate rights in the Strait of Hormuz."

Akrami Nia added that Iranian forces are deployed in the Strait of Hormuz to ensure the security of maritime traffic and have designated the northern shipping lane as a safe route, accusing the United States of directing commercial vessels through alternative routes.

"We insist that the United States stay out of the Strait of Hormuz and leave the region.”

He also said the situation in the Strait of Hormuz "will never return to what it was before the war," warning that if another conflict erupts, Iran's response would be "stronger, broader, and more powerful" than during the recent war.

Earlier in the day, US Central Command (CENTCOM) announced that its forces had launched a new wave of strikes against Iran for the fifth consecutive night.