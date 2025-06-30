Tehran warns: Next round will exceed imagination

Shafaq News – Tehran

On Monday, Yahya Rahim Safavi, senior adviser to Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei warned that any renewed "Israeli hostilities" would trigger unprecedented retaliation.

Safavi predicted Israel's near collapse and emergence of a "new Middle East", asserting a new regional order is forming around the Axis of Resistance (a coalition of factions opposed to American and Israeli influence).

He cautioned that another confrontation would bring “serious danger” to US and Israeli assets. “Israel will drown in the blood of the oppressed, and its demise, along with Netanyahu’s, is near,” he warned.

Safavi accused Israel and its allies of seeking a temporary ceasefire to regroup. “We know their structures, forces, and interests in the region,” he added, claiming that “thousands of missiles” are preprogrammed to strike their bases.

He further stated that the IRGC’s operational reach extends “beyond the Middle East,” without elaborating on specific targets. “If they launch a new round, Iran will respond with a phase beyond anything they can imagine,” Safavi said.

On June 13, Israeli airstrikes hit targets in Iran, prompting Tehran to fire missiles at Tel Aviv, and the United States intervened on June 22 by striking Iranian nuclear sites. Iran retaliated with a missile barrage targeting Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar, which hosts US forces.

US President Donald Trump later announced a ceasefire, ending 12 days of hostilities.