Iran FM rules out talks with Washington

Shafaq News – Tehran

Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi wrapped up a week of diplomacy in New York, declaring that messages exchanged with Washington confirmed Tehran’s stance that negotiations with the United States are futile.

According to Mehr News, Araghchi described the mission as “fully intensive,” highlighting more than 31 bilateral meetings and participation in multilateral forums. He pointed out that the trip underscored both Iran’s resistance to what it views as unlawful Western pressure and its efforts to expand international cooperation.

In his meeting with UN Secretary-General António Guterres, Araghchi reiterated Iran’s opposition to efforts by the United States, Britain, France, and Germany to reactivate UN sanctions through the snapback mechanism. He argued that no consensus existed in the Security Council, and that Russia and China supported Tehran’s position that such measures are legally void. The matter will now be reviewed by Iran’s Supreme National Security Council.

“Messages were exchanged with the Americans both directly and indirectly,” Araghchi said. “It became clear once again that the interpretation expressed by the Leader, that negotiations with the Americans are an absolute dead end, was demonstrated in this process.”

Araghchi’s remarks come as Washington and European powers move to reinstate sanctions under the JCPOA’s snapback clause, targeting Iran’s nuclear and missile programs. Tehran insists it has complied with its commitments, while blaming the United States for abandoning the nuclear deal in 2018 and accusing Europe of failing to uphold its obligations.

Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has repeatedly cautioned against trusting US intentions, arguing that Washington seeks concessions without offering reciprocal guarantees. President Masoud Pezeshkian has also said Iran can withstand renewed sanctions, insisting that any compromise must safeguard the country’s sovereignty and economic independence.