Iran FM: Nuclear program and sanctions to dominate final US talks

Shafaq News- Tehran

The final agreement between Iran and the United States will cover both Tehran's nuclear program and the lifting of sanctions, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi stated on Tuesday.

According to Iranian state media, Araghchi said talks with Washington would begin on the same day a memorandum of understanding is signed and continue for 60 days in an effort to reach a final agreement.

Economically, international media reports, citing sources familiar with the negotiations, clarified that Iran would be allowed to begin selling oil and fuel once the memorandum is signed, with sanctions waivers covering related banking, transport, and insurance services.

The framework also includes plans for a $300 billion private investment fund, with more than half of the financing already committed. However, the proposed fund would only become operational after a final agreement is reached and remains separate from negotiations over sanctions relief and frozen Iranian assets.

Earlier, Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced that the United States and Iran had reached a peace agreement ending military operations across the region and said a formal signing ceremony is expected in Geneva on June 19.