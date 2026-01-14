Iran Chief Justice: Suspects in protest-related killings will face swift trials

Shafaq News– Tehran

Iran’s Chief Justice Gholam-Hossein Mohseni-Eje'i warned on Wednesday that the judiciary will move quickly to try and punish those involved in killings, arson, and beheadings linked to recent protests, stressing that such crimes “will not pass without accountability.”

In televised remarks, Mohseni-Eje'i said the judiciary is preparing public trials for what he described as the main perpetrators of riot-related violence, adding that the judicial priority will be given to prosecuting armed individuals and those proven to have taken part in “terrorist attacks” during the demonstrations.

“The public security and the rule of law are red lines,” he said.

Iranian police reported on Wednesday that 297 “rioters and agitators” were arrested in connection with the recent unrest. Police said raids led to the seizure of 32 weapons, including eight military-grade firearms and 24 hunting rifles, as well as large quantities of explosives and bladed weapons allegedly stored in suspects’ hideouts.

According to the Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA), nationwide protests that erupted over worsening economic conditions have resulted in at least 2,571 deaths across Iran, including 2,403 protesters, 147 government-affiliated individuals, 12 minors, and nine civilians not participating in the protests. Iranian authorities have not released comprehensive official casualty figures, though state-run Iranian media outlets estimate the death toll at around 2,000.

The Iranian authorities, including Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, accused the United States of inciting unrest and threatening military intervention. Iran’s mission to the United Nations also complained about Trump's statements, considering them “explicitly encourage political destabilization, incite and invite violence,” and constitute a “flagrant violation” of the United Nations Charter, particularly the prohibition on the threat or use of force and the principle of non-interference in internal affairs.

U.S. fantasies and policy toward Iran are rooted in regime change, with sanctions, threats, engineered unrest, and chaos serving as the modus operandi to manufacture a pretext for military intervention. This playbook has failed before. The Iranian people will defend their… pic.twitter.com/aBvww5JqWQ — I.R.IRAN Mission to UN, NY (@Iran_UN) January 13, 2026

Iran’s UN ambassador Amir Saeid Iravani said in the message that the United States and Israel bear “direct and undeniable legal responsibility for the resulting loss of innocent civilian lives, particularly among the youth,” calling on the Security Council and the UN secretary-general to condemn what Tehran described as unlawful incitement.

