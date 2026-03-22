Iran: Arash-2 drones hit Ben Gurion Airport

Shafaq News- Tehran

Iran said on Sunday it carried out a drone strike on Ben Gurion Airport in Israel using advanced Arash-2 UAVs.

Army spokesperson Akrami Nia said the attack “achieved its objective,” adding that most drones used in the operation were of the Arash-2 model.

He described the drone as having a range of up to 2,000 kilometers, a low radar signature, and the ability to penetrate air defense systems, making detection difficult.

The spokesperson said the system is designed for rapid production and deployment, allowing large numbers of drones to be launched when needed.

There was no immediate confirmation from Israeli authorities on the reported strike or its impact.