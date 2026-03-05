Iran’s Revolutionary Guard targets Ben Gurion airport, US bases in Gulf

Shafaq News- Tehran

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) targeted on Thursday Israel’s Ben Gurion Airport and US military bases in several Gulf countries with missiles and drones, claiming the strikes hit multiple military sites.

In a statement, the IRGC said it fired “Khorramshahr-4” ballistic missiles toward Ben Gurion Airport, including what Air Base 27, within the airport complex.

The force added that Iranian strikes caused “effective hits” on 20 US military targets in Kuwait, Bahrain, and the United Arab Emirates.

Separately, the Iranian army said it carried out drone attacks on targets in Tel Aviv and struck the “Meron” radar facility in Israel, a key strategic installation for Israel’s air surveillance network in the north of the country, causing “significant damage” to the targeted sites.

The army also reported downing an advanced Israeli Hermes drone in the Qasr Shirin area near the Iranian border, saying ground artillery systems shot down the aircraft at around 10:30 a.m. local time.

Meanwhile, Israeli media outlets reported that Israel and the United States carried out strikes on around 30 police centers across Iran within the past hour, as attacks continued inside the capital, Tehran.

The Israeli army said it was continuing operations “in the heart of Tehran,” adding that the strikes targeted missile storage sites.

Iranian state television also reported that a US-Israeli strike destroyed a large sports hall inside Azadi Stadium in western Tehran earlier on Thursday.

Iran’s Energy Minister said some water and electricity facilities were damaged during the strikes, and technical teams were working to repair the damage.

According to Iran’s Martyrs Foundation, 1,230 people have been killed across the country since the start of the US-Israeli attacks on Iran. The Pentagon also reported that six US Army Reserve personnel working in logistics were killed on Sunday when a drone struck a command center at Port Shuaiba in Kuwait, while Israeli reports indicate at least 12 deaths in Israel, including nine people in an Iranian missile strike on Beit Shemesh near Jerusalem, according to Israel's ambulance service Magen David ​Adom. The Israeli army has not published any military casualties so far.