Iran: 2 IRGC members killed in armed attack
Two officers from Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) were killed and three others wounded in a clash with "anti-revolutionary" gunmen near the city of Sarvabad in western Kurdistan Province, the IRGC announced on Tuesday.

In a statement, the IRGC indicated that the attack began with a grenade targeting a Basij-affiliated facility. Tehran frequently uses the term "anti-revolutionary" to refer to Kurdish armed groups active near the border with Iraq, whom it accuses of cross-border attacks launched from the Kurdistan Region.

In March 2023, Iran and Iraq signed a security agreement requiring the disarmament of Iranian Kurdish opposition groups and their relocation away from border zones.

