IRGC members killed and wounded in Israeli strike on Tehran
2025-06-23T17:15:57+00:00
Shafaq News/ At least two members of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) were killed and eight others wounded in an Israeli strike targeting one of the group’s facilities in Tehran, Iranian media reported Monday.
The semi-official Mehr news agency said the attack struck a Revolutionary Guard center in the capital, causing multiple casualties. No further details were immediately available.
IRGC did not release an official statement about the incident.