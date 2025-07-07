Injuries and missing crew: Drone attack hits ship near Yemen’s Hodeidah

Shafaq News – Sanaa

A ship sailing under the Liberian flag was struck by a drone off the coast of Yemen’s Hodeidah on Monday, injuring two crew members and leaving two others missing, a maritime security source told Reuters.

The incident occurred approximately 49 nautical miles southwest of Hudaydah, according to a report by the UK-based maritime security firm Ambrey.

The attack comes just one day after Yemen’s Houthis (Ansarallah Movement) declared responsibility for sinking the Greek-owned vessel Tutor “Magic Seas” in the Red Sea.

Meanwhile, the Houthis have launched a series of attacks on commercial vessels in the Red Sea and surrounding waters, which they describe as retaliation for Israel’s ongoing military campaign in the Gaza Strip.

There has been no official confirmation yet from the group regarding Monday’s incident, nor from international naval forces operating in the region.