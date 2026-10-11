Shafaq News- Dubai

All 22 Indian crew members aboard the tanker MT GEM No. 2 were rescued following an incident off Ras Al Khaimah in the United Arab Emirates, the Indian Consulate in Dubai confirmed on Sunday.

The consulate reported that it was coordinating with UAE authorities to provide assistance to the sailors, without disclosing the nature or cause of the incident.

The Consulate has learnt of an incident involving vessel MT GEM No. 2 off Ras Al Khaimah coast, that had 22 Indian crew members on board. All crew members have been rescued and are safe. The Consulate is in touch with UAE authorities and is extending all possible assistance and support to the Indian seafarers. @IndembAbuDhabi @MEAIndia — India in Dubai (@cgidubai) October 11, 2026

Ras Al Khaimah lies along the Arabian Gulf coast, near the Strait of Hormuz, a strategic shipping route that has become a focus of heightened maritime tensions between the United States and Iran.

On Saturday evening, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said several vessels near Ras Al Khaimah had received radio instructions to leave their anchorages. The agency classified the incident as “suspicious activity” but did not identify who issued the instructions or whether any ships complied. No connection between the advisory and the MT GEM No. 2 incident has been confirmed.

UKMTO ADVISORY 161-26 Click here to view the full product.⤵️ https://t.co/nHyphX7DyI #MaritimeSecurity #MarSec https://t.co/ck14AzF6B4 — UKMTO Operations Centre (@UK_MTO) October 10, 2026

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has previously warned that shipping companies complying with US instructions could face sanctions and threatened to pursue vessels using routes Tehran considers unauthorized, including those beyond the strait.