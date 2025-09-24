Incursion at Quneitra: Israeli forces advance into Syria

Shafaq News – Damascus

Israeli forces entered Syria’s Quneitra province on Wednesday, blocking roads and searching homes near the occupied Golan Heights.

Shafaq News correspondent reported that six military vehicles moved into Saida al-Golan and advanced toward the al-Samadaniyah junction, where they stopped civilian traffic.

The incursion coincided with remarks from Syrian transitional President Ahmad al-Sharaa, who reaffirmed Damascus’ commitment to the 1974 US-brokered disengagement agreement, accusing Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of dismissing the agreement as obsolete since the fall of the al-Assad regime by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) and other armed factions.

He warned that continued Israeli actions could endanger Syria’s political process, pressing Israel to withdraw from occupied territory and stop cross-border strikes.

Read more: Israel's expansion in Syria: A looming threat to Iraq