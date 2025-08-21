Impending Gaza offensive threatens hostage and truce negotiations

Shafaq News – Middle East

Israeli authorities have yet to provide a definitive response on a proposed ceasefire and hostage exchange with Gaza, Israeli newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth reported on Thursday.

Citing four security sources, the report noted that an Israeli negotiating delegation could travel to Doha either this weekend or early next week, as all cabinet parties reportedly support the agreement, pending approval from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Although Netanyahu has emphasized the need for a comprehensive deal, the newspaper highlighted that the PM previously stressed the importance of advancing partial agreements.

One senior security official indicated that if Netanyahu opts to pursue a deal, it could proceed, highlighting that Hamas has shown “considerable flexibility”, further dismissing circulating reports suggesting that Hamas has broken off the negotiations.

Despite the possibility of a truce, Israel has approved the mobilization of 80,000 reservists for a new Gaza City offensive. The campaign, named Gideon’s Chariots II, involves “transferring civilians from combat zones to the south of the enclave before advancing,” army spokesperson Effie Defrin stated.

While Israeli authorities describe the operation as necessary “to dismantle Hamas,” critics warn it could complicate hostage negotiations and heighten domestic tensions.

In turn, Hamas condemned the new phase as an escalation of “genocide” against nearly one million residents and displaced civilians sheltering in Gaza City. The group also accused Netanyahu of undermining mediation efforts and asserted that Israel would “fail as it has in past offensives.”

Urging international mediators to increase pressure on Israel, Hamas warned that the offensive aims to “destroy what remains of life in Gaza,” holding both Israel and the United States fully responsible for the humanitarian toll.

On the ground, Gaza’s Health Ministry reported 58 deaths in the past 24 hours, with 185 additional injuries. Among the casualties, one person was killed and 15 wounded by Israeli forces near an aid center north of Rafah, bringing the total since the war escalated on October 7, 2023, to 62,122 deaths and 156,758 injuries.